Strong earthquake hits Osaka in western Japan

A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a quake with preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Monday around 8 a.m. The inland earthquake poses no tsunami risk.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga says there were no reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Train and subway service including the bullet train have been suspended to check for damage to equipment.