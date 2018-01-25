Turkey, Austria work to 'improve atmosphere' despite EU spat

next



The foreign ministers of Turkey and Austria have met in Istanbul in a bid to mend fences following a tumultuous year, which saw Austria call for the end of Turkey's European Union membership talks and ban Turkish ministers from holding campaign rallies there.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters Thursday that despite differences, he held sincere talks with Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissel, whose conservative coalition government has promised to tighten regulations on asylum and immigration and opposes Turkey's EU membership.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was aware of Austria's position on Turkey, but said Vienna should avoid using "hate speech" or "anti-Turkish or anti-Islamic rhetoric" when expressing it.

Kneissel said she had arrived to "improve the atmosphere," adding Turkey and Austria had "many common issues" to discuss despite Vienna's position.