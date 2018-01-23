North Korea mocks US for false missile threat: Americans are 'trembling with fear'

North Korea mocked the United States on Tuesday for a recent mistaken alert that sent Hawaii residents into a panic, with the Hermit Kingdom boasting the regime's intercontinental ballistic missiles have left Americans "trembling with fear."

In one of its typically bombastic statements, the state-run Korean Central News Agency scoffed at the U.S. for the Jan. 13 alert Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency accidentally sent out to residents stating a ballistic missile was heading to the island.

"The U.S.…is now on jitters, being seized by 'fear of the north's missiles.' A ballistic missile threat warning was released throughout Hawaii, U.S. by a mistake recently,” Tuesday's statement said. "It is none other than the U.S. which is trembling with fear, stricken by extreme horror and pressure even by a single message and by a flash in the sky."

JAPAN BROADCASTER ALERTS NORTH KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN

North Korea warned about a “higher level of disaster” that would be inflicted on Americans if U.S. officials engaged in further confrontation with Kim Jong Un’s regime.

"The mindset of the panic-stricken Americans is that the higher the level of confrontation with the DPRK, the world-level nuclear power and a rocket power, the higher the level of disaster to be inflicted upon them," the statement said.

People in Hawaii received an alert at 8:07 a.m. on Jan. 13 that read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Officials tweeted nearly 20 minutes later that the message was a mistake, but a follow-up alert wasn’t sent for nearly 40 minutes. Hawaii Gov. David Ige vehemently apologized for the false alarm and revealed Monday he and his team took so long to post a message on Twitter because he forgot his username and password.

HAWAII'S FALSE MISSILE THREAT: WORKER 'FEELS TERRIBLE' AFTER PUSHING THE WRONG BUTTON

But within days of the Hawaii mistake, Japanese broadcaster NHK also issued an alert saying “North Korea appears to have fired a missile” — when no launch occurred in the region.

“This happened because equipment to send a news flash onto the Internet had been incorrectly operated. We are deeply sorry,” an NHK announcer said on its 9 p.m. news program, bowing deeply in apology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.