Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

North Korea mocks US for false missile threat: Americans are 'trembling with fear'

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
close
'The Greg Gutfeld Show' panel shares their reaction. Video

Hawaii left reeling after missile threat false alarm

'The Greg Gutfeld Show' panel shares their reaction.

North Korea mocked the United States on Tuesday for a recent mistaken alert that sent Hawaii residents into a panic, with the Hermit Kingdom boasting the regime's intercontinental ballistic missiles have left Americans "trembling with fear."

In one of its typically bombastic statements, the state-run Korean Central News Agency scoffed at the U.S. for the Jan. 13 alert Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency accidentally sent out to residents stating a ballistic missile was heading to the island.

This smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The alert sent on Jan. 13 caused mass panic among Hawaii citizens.

"The U.S.…is now on jitters, being seized by 'fear of the north's missiles.' A ballistic missile threat warning was released throughout Hawaii, U.S. by a mistake recently,” Tuesday's statement said. "It is none other than the U.S. which is trembling with fear, stricken by extreme horror and pressure even by a single message and by a flash in the sky."

JAPAN BROADCASTER ALERTS NORTH KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN

North Korea warned about a “higher level of disaster” that would be inflicted on Americans if U.S. officials engaged in further confrontation with Kim Jong Un’s regime.

"The mindset of the panic-stricken Americans is that the higher the level of confrontation with the DPRK, the world-level nuclear power and a rocket power, the higher the level of disaster to be inflicted upon them," the statement said.

People in Hawaii received an alert at 8:07 a.m. on Jan. 13 that read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS - RC1EB30BF200

North Korea's November missile launch was "significantly more" powerful than its last ICBM.  (KCNA via Reuters)

Officials tweeted nearly 20 minutes later that the message was a mistake, but a follow-up alert wasn’t sent for nearly 40 minutes. Hawaii Gov. David Ige vehemently apologized for the false alarm and revealed Monday he and his team took so long to post a message on Twitter because he forgot his username and password.

HAWAII'S FALSE MISSILE THREAT: WORKER 'FEELS TERRIBLE' AFTER PUSHING THE WRONG BUTTON

But within days of the Hawaii mistake, Japanese broadcaster NHK also issued an alert saying “North Korea appears to have fired a missile” — when no launch occurred in the region.

“This happened because equipment to send a news flash onto the Internet had been incorrectly operated. We are deeply sorry,” an NHK announcer said on its 9 p.m. news program, bowing deeply in apology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam