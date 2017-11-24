Tiger killed after escaping Paris circus, jumping onto subway tracks

Paris commuters were on high alert Friday after a tiger from a local circus escaped and hopped on subway tracks – before it was killed by police.

The T3 tram agency tweeted the big cat escaped from a circus in the city’s 15th arrondissement neighborhood, delaying traffic.

“Traffic is interrupted on the T3a line because of the presence of a tiger, belonging to a nearby circus,” the tweet read, adding circus trainers had been notified.

Witnesses said armed police and firefighters responded to the subway and gunshots were soon heard, the New York Post reported.

“It was a big tiger,” a witness told a local newspaper. “We freaked out because it happened when we were leaving work. We saw it running. It’s really sad.”

The transit agency said the tram was back up and running after around a 40-minute delay.