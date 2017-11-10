Car deliberately rams into crowd of students in France, injuring three, police say

A car deliberately plowed into a crowd of students in France on Friday, injuring three people, including two who were hurt seriously, police said.

A suspect had been taken into custody after he rammed his car into a crowd outside a college in Blagnac, near the city of Toulouse.

The injured students were believed to be Chinese nationals, the BBC reported. They were all transported to the hospital. The victims were believed to be aged 22 and 23 years old.

French police told media outlets the car ramming appeared to be deliberate, but the 28-year-old suspect did not show up on a security watch list. The suspect was known to police before for minor offenses, however.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but police stopped him.

Sky News reported the suspect told police he “heard voices telling him to hurt someone” before he was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional updates.