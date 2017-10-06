Cambodia takes first legal step to dissolve opposition party

Cambodia's government has taken the initial legal steps seeking to dissolve the country's major opposition party, the latest in a series of moves to gain an advantage ahead of next year's general election.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak says the ministry on Friday filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court asking for the Cambodia National Rescue Party to be dissolved.

He says the ministry has found that the opposition party violated the law with its alleged involvement with plotting to topple the government.

CNRP leader Kem Sokha was charged last month with treason for allegedly working in cahoots with the United States to stage a "color revolution" to oust long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. Many senior CNRP leaders have since fled the country, fearing arrest.