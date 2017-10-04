Vanuatu says most residents evacuated from belching volcano

Vanuatu officials say they've all but completed the evacuation of an island where a belching volcano has been threatening to blow.

National Disaster Management Office Director Shadrack Welegtabit said Wednesday more than 11,000 residents of Ambae island have been moved to nearby islands in the Pacific archipelago.

He says only a handful of residents who have refused to leave remain, but that police officers "are working on that." He says those remaining will be removed by force if necessary.

Scientists say the Manaro volcano has stabilized from a more explosive state last week.

But they're still categorizing the activity as Level 4 on a scale in which Level 5 represents a major eruption. Officials are likely to wait until the volcano's activity level is downgraded before allowing people to return.