The Latest: UK's May apologizes to party base over election

next

prev

The Latest on Prime Minister Theresa May's keynote speech to her Conservative Party base (all times local):

12 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has apologized to Conservatives for the party's poor election result, saying it was "too scripted" and "too presidential."

May is addressing Conservatives at the close of the party's annual conference on Wednesday.

The mood has been dampened by the party's poor showing in June's national election, which saw the Tories reduced to a minority administration.

She said: "I led the campaign, and I am sorry."

May is trying to regain momentum by painting the government as a champion of aspiration. She says that for many Britons, "the British dream ... feels increasingly out of reach."

___

10:35 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce a plan for new government-built homes as she tries to restore momentum to her divided administration.

May's Conservative Party is in a sour mood after a June election saw it reduced to a minority government. The poor result left a weakened May struggling to unite the government around policies for Brexit and other issues.

May's office says she will close the party's conference Wednesday with a speech telling ministers to "shape up" and focus on "the daily lives of ordinary working people."

Deputy leader Damian Green says she will also announce "a return to council house-building."

That would be a major shift for the Conservatives, who have left house-building largely to the private sector.

Rising prices have made home ownership unaffordable for many.