British tourists, Jet2 airline question why flight was shadowed by French jet

Brit tourists on a flight home from Spain have recalled the frightening moment a French fighter jet pursued their plane for up to 15 minutes.The French air force tracked a plane from low-cost airline Jet2, on its way to Birmingham from Malaga on Friday afternoon.

Jet2 said they have quizzed French aviation officials, asking why the French air force tracked their flight LS1204.

Passenger Sarah Hatfield, who was travelling with husband Ian and their 13-year-old daughter Emily, said passengers felt a mixture of terror and excitement.

She added: “Someone spotted the French jet and told the cabin crew, who I presume told the Jet2 pilots.

“Ian was terrified and it didn’t help that loads of other passengers came by us to look out at it.”

Mrs Hatfield, from Quarry Bank, near Dudley, said of the fighter jet: “It was so close I could read the writing on its tail fin.”

The bank worker, whose daughter took several photos of the French warplane, said it felt as though they were “about to get shot down”.

