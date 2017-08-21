Missing 2017’s total solar eclipse? Start planning for the next one in 2024



Monday’s solar eclipse is being touted as one of the biggest astronomical events of the year, but people that miss it will have the chance to see another in less than a decade.

On April 8, 2024, the shadow of the moon will once again completely block out the sun across the United States, this time from Texas to Maine. Portions of Mexico and eastern Canada will also experience a total solar eclipse. This will provide a second opportunity for people in the U.S. to experience one of nature’s most beautiful displays.





Many major cities will be in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse, including Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; and Montreal.

Similar to this week’s eclipse, much of the rest of North America will experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, with the exception of Alaska and far northwestern Canada.

Some areas in 2017's total solar eclipse path of totality will once again experience a total solar eclipse in 2024, including Carbondale, Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Paducah, Kentucky.

While the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will not occur until 2024, it will be preceded by an annular solar eclipse just a few months prior.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is farther away from the Earth, so it is not quite large enough to block out all of the light from the sun. Because of this, this type of eclipse has been given the nickname of the ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse.

This Ring of Fire eclipse will occur on Oct. 14, 2023, and will be visible from California to Texas and across portions of Central America and South America.

