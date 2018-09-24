5-month-old left in bathtub dies, Alabama authorities say

A 5-month-old boy died Sunday evening after drowning in a bathtub in North Central Alabama, al.com reported, citing authorities.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a public housing complex in Tarrant around 8:20 p.m., said Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West. The arriving authorities found the child unresponsive.

The child was carried out of the apartment to paramedics, who then performed CPR and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated the child had allegedly been placed in the bathtub by his father, who then left the room, said Jefferson County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Randy Christian. The man returned and found his son unresponsive, Christian said.

“I can’t imagine how hard this is going to be on that child’s family,” Christian said. “This will be heart-wrenching for all involved. God be with them.”

It’s unclear if there was anyone else in the apartment or bathroom. An investigation is ongoing.

Tarrant is about a 10-minute drive north of Birmingham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.