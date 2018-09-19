At least 4 injured in Wisconsin office building shooting

At least four people were wounded -- none fatally -- during a shooting at an office building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

FOX6 NOW reported the incident occurred at a commercial building in Middleton that houses Esker Software and WTS Paradigm. The Middleton Police Department asked residents to stay inside.

“Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice,” a text message sent from the Middleton Police Department to town residents stated.

City Administrator Mike Davis said four people and the gunman were shot during the incident. The extent of the injuries weren't immediately known, but those wounded had been transported to a hospital.

"It appears the situation is stable now," Davis said. "The bad news is that there were four injured by the suspect."

Others who evacuated from the scene of the shooting were being transported to a nearby Hilton Garden Inn.

Judy Lahmers, a business analyst at WTS Paradigm, said she was working at her desk when she heard shots at around 10 a.m. She said it sounded "like somebody was dropping boards on the ground, really loud."

Lahmers told the Associated Press she ran out of the building and hid behind a car. She said the building's glass entrance door shattered.

"I'm not looking back, I'm running as fast as I can. You just wonder:`Do you hide or do you run?"' she said.

Lahmers said she knew one co-worker had been grazed by a bullet but was otherwise OK. She said the shooting was "totally unexpected. We're all software people. We have a good group."

The Wisconsin State Journal reported one woman, being held up by another person, was taken out of the building screaming about the "devastating loss."

The shopping center next to the building, Greenway Station, was locked down at the direction of police, according to the center's general manager, Corey Kautzky. There are 34 stores and restaurants in the center that were temporarily closed, Kautzky said.

Multiple police cruisers and ambulances were sent to the scene and the Wisconsin State Journal reported FBI agents had also arrived. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were assisting Middleton police. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of St. Paul tweeted it was responding to the scene, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.