Boxer pleads not guilty in vehicle death of pregnant California woman

A boxing prospect pleaded not guilty to a felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge Wednesday after a collision left a pregnant California woman and her unborn baby dead.

The crash killed Krystil Kincaid, 29, as she was driving a minivan in Hemet around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when Marcos Forestal veered into her lane at a high speed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Shortly after the collision, Forestal livestreamed the crash on social media and appeared to blame Kancaid, a mother of three who was eight months pregnant, for crossing in front of him, NBCLA reported.

“I had an accident,” he said in Spanish, looking directly to the camera and panning to his crashed BMW. “Look what happened to me guys, look.”

"You were worried about your car and blamed my daughter when you were the one who was drinking," Kincaid’s Veronica Bentley, told the news station.

Forestal, 28, sustained minor injuries and was taken to jail where he is being held on $75,000 bail, according to jail records.

A felony settlement conference is scheduled for November, the paper reported.

Looking to advance his boxing career, the super bantamweight left the Guantanamo province of Cuba for Los Angles a few years ago. A 2015 press release from his former manager Gary Hyde said he beat former Olympian Robeisy Ramirez and won three national championships in Cuba.

“He has what it takes to become world champion,” wrote Hyde, who also managed the career of former champion and Cuban boxing standout Guillermo Rigondeaux. “We couldn’t find a U.S.-based opponent to fight Marcos because they said he was another Rigondeaux and Olympic champion.”

According to Boxrec, a website that tracks records of boxers, Forestal is 9-0 in the professional ranks. He last fought in June, according to the site.

His manger Christina Carillo, of Jab Management International Inc., told the Times she would not comment until an investigation of her client’s alleged DUI crash was complete.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to those that have lost their loved ones in this horrible tragedy,” Carillo said in a statement. “At this time, we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation."