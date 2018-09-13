Expand / Collapse search
Tropical storm dumps rain on Hawaii while crossing state

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY | Associated Press
A home on Kahekili Highway near the Waihee River Bridge, was evacuated after a flash flood breached the property on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018, in Maui, Hawaii. Maui County says several homes on Maui are being evacuated because of floodwaters from Tropical Storm Olivia. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU –  Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of several homes on Hawaii's Maui island.

Tropical Storm Olivia crossed the state Wednesday, making landfall on Maui and Lanai islands along the way.

But it spared the state widespread damage before continuing out to sea.

Weather forecasters are warning heavy rains will continue through Thursday.

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa says Olivia hadn't caused extreme damage the way other storms have in the past.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says Olivia will likely weaken further and become a tropical depression by Thursday.