The Latest: Dallas shooting victim was St. Lucia native

The Latest on fatal shooting by off-duty Dallas police officer (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

A private Christian university in Arkansas says the 26-year-old man who was killed by an off-duty Dallas police officer who said she confused his apartment with her own was a native of the Caribbean island country of St. Lucia who often led worship services at the school's campus.

Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, said in a statement Friday that Botham Jean was a 2016 graduate of the school. Since July 2016, he had been working in risk assurance for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Police say that after the officer reported that she had shot Jean, she told officers who arrived at the scene that she had mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was hers. Jean was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police haven't released the name of the officer, who wasn't injured. They say she will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

___

8 a.m.

Dallas police say an officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own.

Police issued a news release Friday saying the shooting happened Thursday night. Police say the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift.

Authorities say the officer called dispatch to report the shooting. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.