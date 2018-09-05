Indiana girl, 2, in critical condition after being shot in head

A two-year-old girl was shot in the head in an Indiana home on Tuesday evening, police said.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital in Gary, Ind., about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

Police said the girl was stabilized and in critical condition. She was being transferred to a children's hospital in Chicago, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Investigators are determining whether the girl obtained ahold of a gun or if someone shot her, according to NBC Chicago.

Police are questioning two adults who were with the girl during the incident, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The shooting occurred at around 6:51 p.m. local time, police said.

Neighbor Marethia Burnett told NBC Chicago that she's seen too many shootings in the area.

“It’s just sad. It’s just really sad," she said. "I just feel for the family. The mother of this baby."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.