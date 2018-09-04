Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons

US Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border

Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. –  US Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border .