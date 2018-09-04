US Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border
BILOXI, Miss. – US Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border .
