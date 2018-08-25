Oklahoma high school to fine students for tardiness, missing class

A high school in Oklahoma is cracking down on students for tardiness and missing class.

Officials at Muskogee High School in Muskogee, Oklahoma are reportedly enforcing a state law that would allow the school to fine students $250 for missing classes repeatedly without an excused absence. The law also states that students could be imprisoned for 15 days for the same reason.

It was not immediately clear what would happen if the fine wasn't paid.

Muskogee High School Principal Kim Fleak told KTUL that the fine would apply to students who are late or miss class four times in four weeks, noting that the fines are set by the state and are meant to hold students accountable.

"We had some attendance issues, so this is one of those ways that we're trying to combat. It's important to us that kids are in school, in the class, receiving that instruction,” Principal Kim Fleak told KOCO 5.

That said, some parents are not happy with the school’s decision. And at least 400 students have signed a petition that challenges the school’s enforcement of the law, KTUL reported.

"There's no way that I could afford a $250 fine," Johanna Hondy, whose daughter attends Muskogee High School, told KTUL. "I don't know anyone in this town who can afford that really."

A tenth grade student at the school, Abigail Cochran, is one of the students who signed the petition. She said that getting to and from classes in five minutes might be difficult for students who are commuting across campus.

"There are people wanting to dropout of school because of this, because they know they can't pay these fines," Cochran said, suggesting a better option to punish students would be detention.

A spokesperson for Muskogee High School was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.