Fugitive wanted for threat to 'put a bullet' in Trump possibly spotted in Pennsylvania

A fugitive wanted since June for allegedly threatening President Trump and others may have been spotted in eastern Pennsylvania early Friday, officials said.

Shawn Christy, 26, may have been spotted in Rush Township, about 3 miles south of his home in McAdoo, the Morning Call reported. Rush is about 112 miles north of Allentown.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told the newspaper. “Nothing’s been confirmed.”

Christy has been the subject of a large-scale search by the U.S. Marshals, FBI and U.S. Secret Service for allegedly threatening “to put a bullet” in the president’s head as well as making a death threat against a local district attorney.

A man described as having a scruffy beard broke into a house near the Still Creek Reservoir after removing an air conditioner, according to the Morning Call. He was reportedly chased by the homeowner around 2 a.m.

Residents said they believe the man was looking for food.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Christy on June 19 when he allegedly posted a message on Facebook saying, “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” referring to Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, Washington's FOX 5 DC reported.

The manhunt has taken officials to several states. The FBI said Christy is believed to have numerous stolen handguns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.