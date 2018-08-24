Florida mayor, girlfriend arrested on domestic battery charges

A Florida mayor and his girlfriend were jailed on domestic battery charges, FOX13 Tampa reported.

Thursday’s arrests of Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad, 68, and the woman, Caj Joseph, 57, followed an argument that allegedly became physical, according to the station.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph had an injury to her neck and under her arm “consistent with domestic violence,” the station reported.

She admitted hitting Massad in the back of the neck and the middle of his back, according to the station. She also said Massad shoved her.

Massad was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. Joseph was charged with battery on a person older than 65, WFLA-TV reported.