Texas dad charged with capital murder in stabbing death of 16-month-old son

A Texas man who was heard shouting “Jesus is coming” while allegedly slamming his toddler son into concrete and fatally stabbing him Sunday, was charged Tuesday with capital murder, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing police.

Blair Ness, 27, is charged in the death of his 16-month-old son, Ashton Ness.

Alexandra Murphy, the boy’s mother and Ness’ girlfriend, said Ness had been reading the Bible extensively recently and attending church services with her, according to a police affidavit.

A neighbor who said he witnessed the attack in the courtyard of a Lewisville apartment complex, shot the father in the leg in an effort to stop him, police said. Lewisville is about 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Responding police found Blair Ness with significant injuries to his hand from the knife, along with the shooting wound, Lewisville police Capt. Mike Lane said. Stab wounds were found “all over” the boy’s head and body, police records said.

Authorities were interviewing the suspect on Tuesday. There was no clear motive in the attack.

A police affidavit said the attack is believed to have begun inside Blair Ness' apartment, which was reportedly filled with a smoky haze and smelled of marijuana. A large blood stain was found inside the apartment, with a blood-stained knife and skull fragments lying by the bedroom door, the report said.

Officers found a trail of blood leading outside to the courtyard where the attack allegedly occurred, and several kitchen knives were found in the grass next to a pool of blood, the report said.

I everyone's mad. I'm mad. I killed my son. - Blair Ness

Blair Ness was subdued with a shock gun when he allegedly refused police commands.

According to the affidavit Blair Ness said, “I know everyone’s mad. I’m mad. I killed my son,” as he was being apprehended.

Alexandra Murphy, the child’s mother and Ness’ girlfriend, arrived shortly after police. She said he was feeding the boy before she left for work earlier in the day.

Days before the alleged attack, Ness had posted pictures of his family on Facebook, expressing his devotion to them and Jesus, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the boy’s mother with funeral expenses.

Blair Ness was booked into the Lewisville city jail Tuesday after being released from the hospital. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.