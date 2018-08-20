New Jersey police chief resigns after arrest for allegedly buying cocaine

A New Jersey police chief resigned last week after he was arrested earlier this month for allegedly buying cocaine online.

Michael Coppola, the embattled Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department chief, allegedly bought cocaine on the Internet and had it delivered to a post office box. Coppola was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 9 after allegedly picking up the package of what he believed to be cocaine from the post office, WNBC-TV reported.

The 43-year-old, who had led the law enforcement agency since 2014, submitted his resignation Aug. 15, Jim Hall, the executive director of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, told NJ.com.

Coppola’s arrest came after a year of controversies for the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department. Investigators began to probe the agency in November after two suspects died during police chases.

Prosecutors said in July the force misused police tactics, failed to properly investigate officers accused of misconduct and chased people without cause or permission. Investigators also said Coppola ran an “awards and incentives” program for officers who had the most arrests and tickets.

Coppola was suspended for 90 days after the findings were released.

Coppola is charged with attempt to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and faces up to five years in prison, NorthJersey.com reported.