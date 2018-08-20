Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Colorado man charged with multiple counts of murder in killings of pregnant wife, daughters

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
Court documents reveal the bodies of two young girls were found submerged in oil; Jeff Paul reports.

Christopher Watts, a Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and his two daughters last week, was charged Monday with five counts of murder in their deaths.

Watts, 33, was charged with nine felony counts, including three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, and his two daughters, Bella and Celeste.

The Weld District Attorney's Office also charged Watts with two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Watts' wife and daughters' bodies were found Thursday after they were reported missing on Aug. 13.

The body of Shanann, 34, was found in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by the oil and gas company that her husband worked for.

The bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were found submerted in oil tanks near their mother's grave, authorities said.

Watts was arrested Wednesday in connection with his family members' deaths. Officials have yet to release information on a possible motive.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

