Supermarket tycoon linked to grisly killing of wife's lover arrested in Spain, authorities say

After years on the run for allegedly orchestrating the brutal murder of his wife’s former lover, a Miami supermarket tycoon was reportedly arrested in Spain this week.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest of Manuel Marin, 64, a former co-owner of Presidente Supermarkets – one of the fastest-growing Hispanic grocery chains in America – the Miami Herald reported.

Spanish police arrested Marin at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, after he was acting nervously while trying to file paperwork for a passport, the Herald reported, citing information from El País, which first reported the arrest.

In June 2011, Marin enlisted the help of a boxing promoter and two mixed-martial arts fighters to help kidnap Camilo Salazar after learning about his affair with Marin's wife, police said. Salazar’s body was found beaten, with his throat slit and groin burned, on a dirt road near the Everglades Northwest Miami-Dade, the paper reported.

Marin fled to Europe three days later and has been financially supported by his son Yaddiel Marin, 32, who is under law-enforcement scrutiny, the paper reported.

Miami prosecutors hope to extradite Marin and the other alleged perpetrators to the U.S. for trial.

Alexis Vila Perdomo, a former MMA fighter, and Robert Isaac were also charged with murder, according to the paper. Ariel Gandulla, however, is thought to be living freely in Canada. The country has not yet agreed to extradite him, according to the paper.

