Georgia thieves escape with nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles, police say

Thieves in Georgia must have been craving a savory snack as they made off with nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

The thieves, who have not yet been located, took the packages of noodles between July 25 and August 1, Fox 5 reported. The noodles were located inside a 53-foot trailer, which was parked at a Chevron store.

The owner of the trailer, who said he was given permission to park the trailer there, said it was locked at the time the food was allegedly stolen, the Star-Telegram reported.

The ramen incident is just one in a series of thefts that authorities think are related, according to WSPA-News.