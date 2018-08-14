Gas explosion levels Denver apartment building, at least 10 injured

At least 10 people were injured Tuesday in an apparent natural gas explosion at an apartment complex in Denver.

Authorities told Fox31 that one of the injured victims suffered "severe traumatic injuries" and was taken to a local hospital. Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley told The Associated Press that some of those injured were burned.

Denver Fire said that not all residents have yet been accounted for but there have not been any reports of children injured.

The blast leveled part of a one-story brick rowhouse located just south of downtown.

Television helicopter footage showed pieces of wood thrown like sticks and bricks spilled on the ground in front of the one-story building.

Alan Rodriguez, who lives four blocks away, told Fox31 that he thought his roof was caving in when he heard the blast. When he went outside to see what was going on, he saw a "mushroom cloud" of smoke.

