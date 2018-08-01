Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

LAPD releases video of fatal police shooting of female hostage held at knifepoint

Travis Fedschun
By | Fox News
close
WARNING: This video contains violent images. The LAPD released this intense body-cam video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside a homeless outreach center in Van Nuys, California on June 16th, 2018. Video

Body cam video shows LAPD officers shoot suspect, hostage

WARNING: This video contains violent images. The LAPD released this intense body-cam video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside a homeless outreach center in Van Nuys, California on June 16th, 2018.

Authorities in Los Angeles released dramatic body cam video on Tuesday of a shooting in June that killed a knife-wielding man and a women he was holding hostage – the first of two incidents this summer where a bystander was killed as police tried to stop an attacker.

The shooting on June 16 took place outside a homeless outreach center in Van Nuys, when the attacker, later identified as Guillermo Perez, tried to saw off a hostage's head, police said. Officers fired nearly 20 times, striking both of them.

"It's been 13 years since an officer's gunfire has killed an innocent bystander or hostage in this department," Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference. "In the last six weeks, it's happened twice."

LAPD decided to release the video of a knife-wielding suspect and hostage to increase transparency and trust. William La Jeunesse has the story. Video

LAPD releases video of officers killing suspect, hostage

The second shooting took place on July 21, when police tried to stop an armed man from entering a Trader Joe's supermarket and struck Melyda Corado, 27, the supermarket's assistant manager who was standing nearby. Corado, a recently promoted employee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRADER JOE'S EMPLOYEE, WHO DIED IN HOSTAGE SITUATION, KILLED BY LAPD GUNFIRE, CHIEF SAYS

"This is another case where officers were forced to make split-second decisions based on the actions of a violent individual," Moore said Tuesday.

In newly released footage from officers' body cameras, police spotted Perez holding a large knife and a metal folding chair outside the Central Lutheran Church after receiving a 911 call that a man had stabbed his ex-girlfriend.

"Drop the knife!" an officer repeatedly shouted at Perez, who ignored the command.

LAPD Video 2

An LAPD office can be seen telling Perez to drop the knife he was holding.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

After an officer fires several rounds from a bean bag shotgun, Perez grabbed a folding chair to use as a shield to deflect them.

The 32-year-old them grabs a woman, identified as Elizabeth Tollison, and holds a knife to her throat.

LAPD Video 1

Guillermo Perez can be seen holding a knife to Elizabeth Tollison's throat before police opened fire.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

Witnesses told police that Perez moved the knife in a "sawing motion against her throat and cut her throat," Cmdr. Alan Hamilton, who leads the unit that investigates police shootings, said in the video released by police Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE RELEASE FOOTAGE OF FATAL SHOOTING OF ARMED MAN; OFFICERS WON'T FACE CHARGES

As Perez cut the woman's throat, three of the officers opened fire, shooting 18 rounds, killing Perez and Tollison. The LAPD said that Tollison was hit by two rounds.

LAPD Video 4

The video released Tuesday, July 31, marked the second time LAPD gunfire has killed a bystander in the last six weeks.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

Perez, a noted gang member, had recently been released from prison after serving multiple felony domestic abuse and assault charges, according to police.

Perez's ex-girlfriend, who was being attacked when the initial 911 call was made, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Moore told reporters that hostages' lives are a priority and recruits are generally taught to use a "precise head shot." He said an investigation will look at whether the officers' actions align with hostage training.

“The life of a hostage is paramount and protecting that individual from the threat of the assailant,” Moore said. “In doing that, the balancing act the officer has is how to protect them by stopping the suspect’s actions.”

The police chief added that he was concerned because the average number of rounds fired by officers during shootings had increased last year, and the average number of officers involved in those shootings also increased.

"There's much more work remaining and only upon further review of the investigation will I be in a position to provide my recommendations on the actions of those involved," Moore said Tuesday.

The LAPD plans to implement a new training program, and is exploring how to equip officers with other non-lethal weapons, he added. Tollison's family is going to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday, a representative from the family told Fox News.

Fox News’ William Lajeunesse, Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed