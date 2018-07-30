Minneapolis police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of armed man during chase

Body camera footage released Sunday showed the fatal police shooting of an armed man during a frantic foot pursuit -- the video ordered released by Minnesota officials in the interest of "transparency" after two other high-profile deadly police shootings in the state.

In a Sunday evening press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the video of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins' death "traumatic" and said the Blevins family had viewed the video Sunday. Frey said the video was released in the interest of "transparency," FOX9 reported.

The shooting took place after Minneapolis Police Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly responded to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air on the city's north side.

A transcript of the 911 call previously released by the city included pleas from a caller to dispatch to send help because a man with a bottle of liquor was firing a handgun in the air and into the ground, the Star Tribune reported.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

The video released Sunday shows the two officers pulling their cruiser up to Blevins, who's seated on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller. As the officers pull up, one says, "He's got a gun!" Blevins jumps up and runs, as the officers yell "Stop, stop! Put your hands up! I will f------ shoot you!"

During a chase that takes less than a minute, Blevins yells back, "I didn't do nothing, bro," ''Please don't shoot" and "Leave me alone." An enhanced version of the video has a red circle drawn around Blevins' hand to highlight a gun.

After the chase continues down an alley, Blevins is shot while still running. Investigators said both Kelly and Schmidt fired their weapons and an autopsy showed Blevins was shot multiple times.

Investigators have said the officers arrived to find Blevins sitting with a woman on a curb before he ran, carrying a black and silver gun.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but some witnesses had disputed that Blevins was armed, saying he was only carrying a bottle or a cup.

Sydnee Brown, Blevins' cousin, told the Star Tribune family members were shown the video before public release, and that it showed to her that Blevins wasn't a threat to police.

"He didn't deserve to die," Brown said. "He wasn't a threat when [the officers] approached him. They didn't view him as a human being."

The two officers are on paid administrative leave, and the city's police chief has said he could not comment while an investigation is pending. A protest of Blevins' death was planned for Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center, according to FOX9.

Blevins' death prompted earlier demonstrations and community advocates demanded transparency and urged the swift release of body camera footage.

Minneapolis has been rocked by two high-profile fatal police shootings in recent years, including the November 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, 24, and last year's shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40. Officers in the Clark case were not charged, and a trial is pending for the officer who shot Damond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.