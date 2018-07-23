Sunken duck boat raised from Missouri lake days after 17 people killed

The doomed duck boat that sank in the middle of a storm on Thursday, killing 17, was raised from the depths of a Missouri lake Monday, as authorities hope to learn more about why the vessel foundered.

During the retrieval efforts, which began around 9 a.m., divers connected the Ride the Ducks boat to a crane that dragged the vessel from its resting place 80-feet deep in Table Rock Lake. The boat will be taken to a secure location for officials to study it after the deadly incident, the Coast Guard said in an earlier news release.

The boat, with 31 people aboard, sank Thursday evening after it left for a ride on the lake, located near the tourist town of Branson that was hit by a thunderstorm generating near-hurricane strength winds. National Transportation Safety Board Member Earl Weener said in a Saturday news conference there were recorded anemometer readings of 73 mph. Hurricane-force winds are thought to begin at about 75 mph, said Weener, who also estimated waves rose to around 4 feet, with a possibility of 6-foot crests.

BRANSON DUCK BOAT OPERATOR WAS WARNED IN 2017 OF DANGERS, INSPECTOR SAYS

Nine people from the same family were killed in the accident. The other tourists onboard were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois. All of those aboard the boat who had been taken to a hospital had been released by Monday morning.

Cellphone video from a witness showed the duck boat taking on water and struggling to move before sinking. Divers also recovered a video-recording device from the boat, but it’s unclear if it captured the accident or if the footage can be retrieved.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat that sank was built in 1944 and had passed an inspection in February. But mechanical inspector Steven Paul told Fox News the boat would have been heavily modified to make it longer, so that only part of it dated to World War II.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty and The Associated Press contributed to this report.