'It's OK,' man tells cop about live-in girlfriend, 15. 'She's gonna be 16 soon'

A Dallas man questioned by police for illegally parking in a handicapped parking space also explained why he was with a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

"It's OK, she is gonna be 16 soon," the man, identified as Jose Nahun Lopez-Cruz, 24, told the officer, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Further investigation revealed that the minor had been living with Lopez-Cruz for two months, the newspaper reported.

Police arrested the man and charged him with sexual assault of a child, the report said.

Lopez-Cruz, whom authorities said may be in the U.S. illegally, also faces a drug possession charge because a bag of marijuana was found in the car, the report said.

