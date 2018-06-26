Bronx teen denied help as he bled to death inside bodega, disturbing video shows

The 15-year-old New York City teen who died last week after being brutally hacked with a machete outside a deli went into the store after the attack to seek help – but instead was denied medical assistance and was asked to leave, a disturbing new video shows.

Graphic surveillance footage posted online – which is drawing widespread outrage Tuesday on social media – captures the sequence of events inside the Zesarina Grocery store in the Bronx last Wednesday before and after Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was attacked. Police have since arrested seven men in connection to the gang-related killing.

The clip begins with Guzman-Feliz entering the deli to escape the attackers, who police believe targeted him in a case of mistaken identity. A police source told the New York Post on Monday that Guzman-Feliz resembled a young man seen rapping in a video that shows a girl – believed to be the relative of a Trinitarios gang member – having sex in the background.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

A post shared by 🤴🏽Robert 🌈Williams🦁 (@areumdawo_saja) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

As Guzman-Feliz jumps onto the counter, he appears to be met with resistance by a worker behind the cash register. The worker eventually lets the teen onto the other side before the two walk off camera.

Then the suspected attackers come into the store and drag Guzman-Feliz outside, where he was savagely hacked with a machete and left to die with blood gushing out of a neck wound.

Shortly after the attack, the footage shows Guzman-Feliz coming back into the store to seek assistance. As he slumps over the counter, the worker behind it appears to jump back and refuses to come to his aid.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

An apparent customer who was inside the store the entire time is also seen gesturing for the teen to leave, pointing toward the door. Guzman-Feliz walks out.

Then, in one of the video’s most shocking moments, the customer reaches over a pool of Guzman-Feliz’s blood to complete a transaction that got put on hold during the attack, handing the worker what appears to be cash before getting an item back in response. The customer then throws a backpack over his shoulder and leaves the store, following Guzman-Feliz’s trail of blood out the door, while the worker is pictured making a phone call.

The teen died shortly afterward, steps away from nearby St. Barnabas Hospital.

"This just makes my blood boil," one Instagram user wrote next to the footage. "The murderers came into the store and was still able to drag the boy out the bodega with nobody helping him. To [make] matters worse HE CAME BACK INTO THE BODEGA!! Bleeding… after the attack and nobody helped him!!!”

“They treated him like an animal. My heart breaks for this poor boy his family and friend,” another user reacted on Twitter.

New York City police so far have charged 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez of the Bronx with murder and gang assault in relation to the killing. Six other suspects taken into custody over the weekend in Paterson, N.J., identified as Jose Muniz, 21, Jose Tavarez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, Danel Fernandez, 21 Santiago Rodriguez, 24 and Joniki Martinez, 24, are awaiting an extradition hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox 5 NY. All the men are suspected Trinitarios gang members.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand people reportedly turned out Monday for Guzman-Feliz’s wake.

The teen, who aspired to become a New York City police detective, was also memorialized in a tattoo on his father’s hand.

“My heart is broken, really broken,” Lissandro Guzman told the New York Post. “He’s my son, but he’s also like my best friend.”

NBA star Carmelo Anthony was among those to appear Monday at a makeshift memorial of candles and photographs outside the deli, which has been shuttered since the killing. New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and singer Rihanna also have posted their condolences online, with the hashtag #JusticeForJunior going viral.