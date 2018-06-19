Expand / Collapse search
Texas billboard tells liberals to keep driving until they leave the state

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A billboard on Interstate 40 in Texas tells liberals to to keep driving until they leave the state.

A billboard in Texas made waves on social media Tuesday after its message was posted online.

"Liberals," the billboard reads. "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

A photo of the sign was posted to Facebook by Kyle Mccallie, of Fritch. He wrote the billboard was six miles east of Vega, a city roughly 35 miles west of Amarillo, on the eastbound side of the highway.

Mccallie's post, which was uploaded earlier Tuesday, had more than 8,000 shares as of Tuesday night.

