Michigan woman arrested after leaving 3 kids in minivan during one of hottest days in years, police say

A Michigan woman was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly locked three children, who were 6 years old and under, in a minivan during one of the hottest days recorded in years.

Police received a 911 call around 9 a.m. Sunday after people spotted three children — ages 2, 3, and 6 — in a gold minivan parked in the Meijer lot in Clinton Township, FOX2 Detroit reported. One police officer went into the supermarket to find their mother while another officer worked to free the children, who were in the van while temperatures soared passed 90 degrees that day.

The 6-year-old girl was eventually able to unlock a door, releasing a burst of hot air as the children came out of the vehicle sweating profusely.

MARYLAND COP RESCUES TODDLER LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR HOURS: 'GOD, PLEASE LET THIS CHILD BE ALIVE'

Officers located an unidentified 37-year-old woman, who said she went into the supermarket to shop. The woman from Mount Clemens claimed she checked on her two daughters and niece several times during the nearly half hour she was gone, but police said surveillance video showed the woman made no effort to go outside to see if the children were ok, the report stated.

The woman was arrested, but has since been released after posting bond. Investigators told FOX2 the mother faces two counts of child neglect.

The children were evaluated by paramedics called to the scene. They were later turned over to an aunt.

Sunday was the second hottest June 17 recorded in southeast Michigan, The Detroit News reported. High heat combined with humidity made it feel like 100 degrees.