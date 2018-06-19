Elmo doll given to New York police officer by girl, 3, so he wouldn't 'work alone'

A young girl in western New York went out of her way for a police officer to make sure he'll never be alone while on patrol.

The Blasdell Police Department said in a Facebook post last Tuesday that a three-year-old girl named Gabby stopped by to drop off thin blue and red line flags to police and fire officials.

"Blasdell Police and Fire Departments thank Gabby, a 3 year old village resident who gave the thin blue and red line flags and Elmo to the departments," the post read. "We thank Gabby and her family for the support and nice gesture."

FATHER'S DAY INSPIRES WASHINGTON OFFICER TO RECREATE POLICE PHOTO WITH SON 20 YEARS LATER

The department posted photos of the two with Elmo before the doll set on duty.

Gabby's mother, Eileen ORourk Yesis, posted about the experience on Facebook.

Yesis told LoveWhatMatters.com that her daughter wanted to give the officer Elmo because he "works all alone. He needs a friend."

"We found the police officer and asked if we could have a moment of his time," she told the website. "Gabby looked at him and raised her arms to give him the Elmo and said, ‘I want you to have my Elmo so you don’t work alone.’"

She later explained on Facebook that both Rob Hefner, the mayor of the village located south of Buffalo, and the polic officer, came by to inform them that Elmo had completed Police Academy and was "now in full uniform".

"The Officer explained Elmo wanted to come home to keep Gabby safe and watch over her. Thank you Officers for all you do. Stay safe," she wrote.

Elmo is now back in Gabby's room and the girl says she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.