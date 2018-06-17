Missing 3-year-old girl found in Missouri cornfield with dog by her side

A 3-year-old girl was found safe on Friday after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield with her faithful Yorkshire terrier by her side.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the whole incident began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after officers received a 911 call that 3-year-old Remy Elliott wandered from her home in the town of Qulin, located about 175 miles south of St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told the Associated Press a search began that included an airplane, but the girl was not found overnight.

Volunteers joined police to search a cornfield Friday morning and eventually came across the girl after 8 a.m., when search dogs began barking — and a tiny dog voice started yapping in response.

"This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether," police posted on Twitter.

Volunteer Makayla Hardcastle told FOX4 the thick corn field made it an especially challenging search.

“You don’t hear well in the corn either, so when somebody is yelling your name, I mean you hear them, but you don’t know where it is coming from. The corn feels like razor blades cutting you, I think anyway, especially for a child,” said Hardcastle.

Authorities said the small girl had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.

The girl's mother, Timber Merritt, told FOX4 she now is going to keep a close eye on those bites.

“I’ve never seen that many mosquito bites," she said. "We are going to give her a bath and keep putting medicine on it."

Merritt said that she plans to put up a fence so Remy won’t wander out of the yard again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.