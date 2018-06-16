HS receptionist belts out Etta James classic over PA system

A North Carolina school receptionist on Wednesday stunned students on the last day of school when she belted out the Etta James classic "At Last" over the PA system.

Regina Ballard, the songstress, posted the video on Facebook, and the clip went viral.

“I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!” Ballard wrote in her post.

The video of Ballard’s hearty ballad sung at North Lincoln High School has around 165,000 in a recent tally Friday night.

“That’s it. It’s 3 o’clock, y’all. At 3:15, it’s official,” Ballard said before raising the volume of the classic song’s instrumental version on her computer.

In between hitting all the high and low notes, she flashes a big, bright smile.

“For summer break is ours at last,” she jovially sings. “At last!”

A crowd in the background then erupted in thunderous applause for her.