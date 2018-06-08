Expand / Collapse search
Florida man who allegedly opened fire at Trump resort hit with charges

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Police: Suspect yelled anti-Trump rhetoric

Suspect in custody after firing shots inside the lobby of Trump National Golf Club in Doral, Florida; Phil Keating reports.

A Florida man accused of opening fire last month at the Trump National Doral Golf Club was formally slapped with charges on Friday, a report said.

Jonathan Oddi, 42, was charged by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft, according to the Miami Herald.

In the May 18 encounter, Oddi allegedly stormed the Miami-area resort, draped an American flag over the lobby counter and shot a gun. Authorities at the time said he also shouted what was described as “anti-Trump sentiment.”

Jonathan Oddi, 42, was reportedly charged with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed theft.  (Miami Dade Department of Corrections)

GUNMAN ARRESTED AT TRUMP RESORT IN FLORIDA AFTER OPENING FIRE, YELLING ‘ANTI-TRUMP SENTIMENT’

The suspect exchanged gunfire with police and was ultimately “neutralized,” suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.

“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez previously told Miami radio station 610 WIOD.

In a statement to the Herald, Christopher DeCoste and Tara Kawass, lawyers who represent Oddi, praised law enforcement for defusing the situation “without loss of life and only minimal injury to Mr. Oddi.”

GUNMAN ARRESTED AT TRUMP RESORT WAS PORN ACTOR, STRIPPER WHO ADORED MELANIA TRUMP: REPORT

“Mr. Oddi is coming to realize exactly what happened and is extremely remorseful,” they told the Herald. “Why did this happen? Much of our work will go towards answering that question.”

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Benjamin Brown, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.