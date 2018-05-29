South Carolina baby girl found dead in diaper box, police say; mom who reported kidnapping is in custody

A South Carolina woman has been taken into custody, police say, after her 11-month-old daughter, whom she said had been kidnapped, was found dead on Tuesday. And authorities say they now suspect there never was a kidnapping at all.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said the infant, Harlee Lewis, was found dead in a diaper box, in a field about 1,000 yards behind a home in the area.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday after the unidentified mom, told police that while she was checking her mail, a man in an SUV pulled up and attacked her, snatched her child from her arms and drove off, WLTX reported.

“We canceled the Amber Alert because we don’t think there was a kidnapping,” Brooks told The Associated Press.

The mother is in police custody; authorities have offered no further detail about the child's death or her mom's identity.