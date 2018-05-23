Border agents nab 75-year-old woman for trying to smuggle 17 pounds of heroin from Mexico

A 75-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with 17 pounds of heroin, officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m., a 2008 Ford Escape SUV was selected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for a secondary exam, the agency said in a statement. The vehicle was being driven by an unidentified U.S. citizen.

When agents inspected the car using “a non-intrusive x-ray” system, they discovered “suspicious bundles” in the center console. More bundles were discovered in the 75-year-old woman’s purse.

Further investigation revealed that the contents of those packages were heroin. CBP reported that the combined weight amounted to 16.75 pounds of the illegal substance.

CBP Port Director at the Marcelino Serna port of entry, Donna Sifford, said that this wasn’t the first time they’ve encountered a “senior smuggler.”

“Smugglers will try just about anything, and this case is another example of why CBP must remain vigilant at all times,” she said.

There were seven packages in total.

The woman was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Security Investigations special agents where she is expected to face charges.