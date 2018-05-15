California man caught breakdancing on video after breaking into building, police say

A man in California was caught on camera busting a move before he got busted by police for allegedly stealing a laptop last week.

The suspect, identified by police as David Seale, reportedly used a key to unlock an office suite on Tuesday and was caught on surveillance video breakdancing after he initially broke into the building.

Shortly after the theft, Seale, 43, was found nearby with the stolen laptop, the Fresno Police Department wrote on Facebook. Once he was arrested, police said Seale gave a fake name, and he had "several warrants for his arrest," which included a probation warrant.

He was booked at the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and providing false information, police said.

Investigators then watched three days of surveillance footage, which showed Seale "entered the building and the victim's office suite numerous times over the weekend." The keys he used to access the building were copies, and police said it was unclear where Seale got the original keys to make the copies.

Seale was then charged with commercial burglary. County records indicate he was being held without bail for alleged probation violation.