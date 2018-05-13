Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California

Bounce house flies onto California highway with child inside

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
The 9-year-old fell out of the bounce house as it rolled onto the highway; he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Video

Bounce house blows away with child inside

The 9-year-old fell out of the bounce house as it rolled onto the highway; he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A bounce house — with a 9-year-old child inside — suddenly got swept onto a nearby highway in Southern California and slammed into a vehicle amid strong winds Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, the child survived with minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the incident on Highway 395 in Adelanto just after 3 p.m., the Victor Valley branch of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release

The inflatable bounce house was swept away from a home in the area and rolled toward the highway with the child inside, investigators said. The bounce house hit a vehicle that was traveling southbound. 

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the driver of the vehicle that was hit was "shook up from the ordeal" but otherwise wasn't hurt.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.