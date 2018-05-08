Police say 4-6 girls' bodies may be buried in Michigan woods

Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979 also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years.

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from downtown Detroit. The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK-TV that there could be others buried in the area.

"We have probable cause to believe that she is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Ream, 68, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison. He already was serving time for a separate 1996 criminal sexual conduct case.

Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.