Police use Taser on Tennessee nurse after he allegedly punched officer in the face

Police officers shocked a Tennessee nurse with a Taser on Thursday after he refused to leave a hospital and then punched an officer in the face, court documents show.

Roger Davis, 42, was charged with “two counts of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct” after he allegedly refused to leave the emergency room at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after his medical colleagues asked him to leave. Davis is an employee of the hospital but it’s unclear if he was on duty, ABC News reported.

Chattanooga Officers Sarah Rogers and her partner, referred to as "Officer Woody" in a court document, responded to a call from the hospital regarding Davis. Rogers said she asked Davis to speak lower and said he would have to leave if he continued to raise his voice.

Davis reportedly replied: “Then do it.” The officer told him to leave the building but he did not, the arrest affidavit said.

"At this point I placed my hand on his arm to escort him out the door. As I did this, Mr. Davis started swinging his arms in an attempt to keep me from making him leave,” Rogers said.

“I attempted to take Mr. Davis into custody. Mr. Davis continued swinging his arms and fists at one point punching Officer Woody in the face, busting his lip.”

Davis was told to “put his hands behind his back and to quit fighting the police” but refused to, officials said. He also told officers to “go head” and use a stun gun. The officers tried to use the “take-down technique” but were unsuccessful, police said.

“I pulled my Taser. I placed it on Mr. Davis’ chest and advised three times if he would not stop resisting ... I would deploy my Taser,” Rogers said. “Mr. Davis finally rolled over on his stomach and we were able to place him into custody.”

A video of the incident shot by a witness showed Davis refusing to comply with officers. Ethan Raymond, the person who shot the video, said he believed the officer was provoking the nurse.

"When they pulled out the taser, that's when the nurse said he had a heart condition," Raymond told News Channel 9.

"[Rogers] was way out of line," Raymond said. "I just know what I saw was the cop that's supposed to diffuse it and instead she was the aggressor, from what I saw."

The hospital released a statement thanking officers for “containing the situation.”

“Erlanger would like to thank our associates, security and the Chattanooga Police Department for containing the situation that occurred on the evening of April 26. Because of their diligence, patient care in the emergency department was in no way impacted as a result of this isolated incident,” the statement read.