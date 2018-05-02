C-130 military transport plane crashes near Georgia airport, FAA says

A C-130 Hercules military transport plane carrying five people crashed and burst into flames Wednesday just after taking off from a Georgia airport, officials said.

The status of the five people aboard the plane wasn't immediately clear.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. The military transport plane went down between Highway 21 and Crossgate Road, near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Photos from the ground showed a section of the plane engulfed by fire and thick black smoke billowing to the sky.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash.

“There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area,” Chatham EMA tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.