The Latest: 2 Dallas officers who were shot remain critical

The Latest on the shooting of two Dallas police officers and an employee of a home improvement store(all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Authorities say two Dallas police officers are in critical condition, with one described as "gravely ill," a day after they were shot while trying to remove a man from a home improvement store.

Police officials said in a statement that a Home Depot employee is also in critical condition following the Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, both three-year veterans of the force, remain hospitalized Wednesday in Dallas. Dallas police Sgt. Michael Mata told KDFW-TV that Santander is "gravely, gravely ill." He says Almeida is "severely injured" but "fighting hard."

Mata says "it's going to be a tough day today."

Authorities say suspect Armando Juarez will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant in the shooting. He was apprehended following a police chase late Tuesday.

___

11:45 p.m.

Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at a Home Depot in northern Dallas. Police Chief U. Renee Hall says the two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries.

She did not provide further details but asked for continued prayers for their recovery.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody following a car chase hours after the afternoon shooting.

The two police officers were called to the store to help an off-duty officer with removing the man from the store.