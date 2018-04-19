Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death

A Missouri woman accused of dealing drugs from a home where an ex-convict fatally shot one police officer and wounded two others is now charged with first-degree murder and, if convicted, could be sentenced to death or a life in prison.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that the charge against 37-year-old Tammy Dee Widger has been upgraded from second-degree murder. The Kansas City Star reports that she also faces two first-degree assault charges.

Officers went to Widger's Clinton home by mistake last month in response to a 911 call. Widger said in a jailhouse interview that she thought James Waters had slipped out the back to avoid police when she let the officers inside. Waters then opened fire and later was found dead inside the home along with Officer Ryan Morton.