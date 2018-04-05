Pilot dies in F-16 crash at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas

The pilot of an F-16 died when his jet crashed Wednesday at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, defense officials told Fox News.

The pilot, who was not identified, was part of the service’s flight demonstration team known as the Thunderbirds.

The Air Force said in a statement that an investigation was underway.

“A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range today at approximately 10:30 a.m. during a routine aerial demonstration training flight,” the Wednesday statement said.

The crash was the third of a U.S. military aircraft since Tuesday. A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed during exercises along the U.S.-Mexico border in California that day, killing four crew members.

Also Tuesday, a Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jet crashed in the East African nation of Djibouti during a training exercise. The pilot ejected and was said to be in "stable condition."

U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he doesn't want to see the Trump administration “rob” the Pentagon of critical readiness dollars needed to fix military aircraft in order fund additional border security.

“I fully support doing more at the border, but we don’t need to rob the military,” Thornberry said.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.