North Carolina police say woman beaten, held captive

Police in North Carolina say a woman was badly beaten and held captive before officers rescued her.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Susan Manassah told a news conference Wednesday relatives reported the woman missing March 26. Manassah said investigators began a search using license plate cameras, cell phone data and social media.

Officers went to a home where they found the woman's car March 27. Manassah says a man the woman was believed to have been dating answered the door and officers then called out the woman's name and found her there when she made a noise.

The woman was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 35-year-old Jamuel Alston on charges including attempted murder, rape and kidnapping. Alston remains jailed, and online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.