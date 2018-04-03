Woman set ex-boyfriend on fire after inviting him over for Easter dinner, cops say

Shivon Perez, 38, is accused of setting her ex-boyfriend on fire and then locking him inside an apartment to burn to death.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department says that Perez lured her ex-boyfriend to her apartment for Easter dinner and asked him to fix a bathroom pipe. She told him that there was a leak under the bathroom sink.

Officers say that when he laid on the floor to fix it, she doused him gasoline. Holding a blow torch, Perez said that "you are going to pay" and set him on fire.

Police believe that Perez tried to keep him from getting out, as they said that boards were set up at every window and that Perez had asked neighbors to help her switch locks. The locks worked from the outside instead of the inside.

The ex-boyfriend reportedly was able to push past Perez and barely escaped. Police say that the ex-boyfriend is in the hospital after suffering severe burns on the right side of his body, chest, neck, and face.

