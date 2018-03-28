Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

'Violent deportee' ID'd after escaping ICE custody at JFK airport

By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
close
Fugitive was in the middle of being transported by ICE to a connecting flight. Laura Ingle reports from New York. Video

'Violent deportee' escapes from ICE custody at JFK

Fugitive was in the middle of being transported by ICE to a connecting flight. Laura Ingle reports from New York.

Authorities identified the “violent deportee” who remained on the loose Wednesday after escaping immigration custody hours before at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, from Senegal, reportedly fled authorities at the airport while going through security. He was at the airport for deportation, expected to board a flight back to his home country.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, escaped authorities at JFK airport.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

“Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status. He was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a Wednesday statement. “Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses.”

Mbacke eluded authorities at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 at around 8:30 p.m. local time, New York Daily News reported.

Passengers queue to go through security at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney - RC184662E160

A man escaped custody from federal immigration officials Tuesday night at at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.  (Reuters)

Surveillance video showed him leaving the airport around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a taxi, ICE said. 

Investigators have launched a dragnet for Mbacke, who was described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The New York Post reported that he was not considered a threat to people at the airport. ICE officials, however, said people should not to attempt to apprehend him and instead immediately contact authorities.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.