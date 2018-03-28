'Violent deportee' ID'd after escaping ICE custody at JFK airport

Authorities identified the “violent deportee” who remained on the loose Wednesday after escaping immigration custody hours before at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, from Senegal, reportedly fled authorities at the airport while going through security. He was at the airport for deportation, expected to board a flight back to his home country.

“Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status. He was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a Wednesday statement. “Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses.”

Mbacke eluded authorities at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 at around 8:30 p.m. local time, New York Daily News reported.

Surveillance video showed him leaving the airport around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a taxi, ICE said.

Investigators have launched a dragnet for Mbacke, who was described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The New York Post reported that he was not considered a threat to people at the airport. ICE officials, however, said people should not to attempt to apprehend him and instead immediately contact authorities.

